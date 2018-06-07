Microsoft’s E3 sales are starting to roll out, with some of the best prices we’ve seen on a ton of popular games. Here are the best deals we’ve seen so far:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins [Digital] | $30 | Microsoft | Gold and Deluxe also 50% off. Also available on disc
- Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds [Digital] | $20 | Microsoft
- Sea of Thieves | $38 | Walmart
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | $20 | Amazon
- Far Cry 5 | $40 | Walmart
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Complete Edition | $20 | Microsoft
- Monster Hunter World [Digital] | $39 | Microsoft | Available on disc for $1 more
- Grand Theft Auto V [Digital] | $20 | Microsoft | Premium editions also on sale
- Cuphead [Digital] | $17 | Microsoft
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Digital] | $20 | Microsoft
- Just Cause 3 [Digital] | $6 | Microsoft | XL Edition available for $9
- Middle Earth Shadow of War [Digital] | $25 | Microsoft
- Battlefield 1 Revolution [Digital] | $15 | Microsoft
- Life is Strange Complete Season [Digital] | $4 | Microsoft
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season [Digital] | $9 | Microsoft
- Tacoma [Digital] | $10 | Microsoft
- NBA 2K18 [Digital] | $20 | Microsoft | Also available on disc
- FIFA 18 | $38 | Walmart
We expect to see some hardware deals on consoles and accessories over the coming days as well, so stay tuned.