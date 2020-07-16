It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Here Are The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Home Goods Sale

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
297
Save
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is coming through with a dope home sale where most items are 25% off their original list price. Luckily, I sifted through to give you an overview of the best deals that are going on right now. Let’s get to it:

Advertisement

1. Floating Shelves | $25

Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

2. Throw Blanket | $26

Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
G/O Media may get a commission
King Miles Abstract Quilt Set

3. Round Bamboo Hamper | $57

Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

4. Rolling Hamper | $30

Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

5. Canvas Storage Bins | $20

Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

6. King Size Quilt Set | $36

Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

7. Two Shelf Shoe Rack | $25

Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

8. Striped Bath Mat | $25

Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Home Goods Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

Make sure to check out more picks from the Nordstrom Rack home sale here!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $70 on Comfy Men's Print Shorts at JACHS NY

Stock Up With 24 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for $34

Far Cry 6 Pre-Sales Are $10 off at Amazon

Norton 360 for Gamers Protects Three Devices for $35, Today Only