Here Are the Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

Clear the Rack Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is back at it with the deals. Today, they’re clearing their clearance section, which is filled with home goods, accessories, and apparel—all of which are up to 70% off, plus free shipping on orders over $100. I already did the hard work and lined up eight great deals you should definitely be aware of. Remember, Clear the Rack means you can take an extra 25% off clearance items until July 26.
Free People Healed Sandals | $31
Dear Derm Vitamin C Hand Sanitizer | $7
Men’s Striped Tank Top | $6
Anthropologie Tech Organizer | $17
Urban Decay “Troublemaker” Eyeshadow Kit | $10
French Connection “Tours” Sneaker | $34
Tommy Bahama Linen Shorts | $24
Chinese Laundry Jump Mule | $23
You can check out the rest of Nordstrom Rack’s clearance sale here.