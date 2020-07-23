Here Are the Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Clear the Rack Sale | Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is back at it with the deals. Today, they’re clearing their clearance section, which is filled with home goods, accessories, and apparel—all of which are up to 70% off, plus free shipping on orders over $100. I already did the hard work and lined up eight great deals you should definitely be aware of. Remember, Clear the Rack means you can take an extra 25% off clearance items until July 26.

Free People Healed Sandals | $31

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Men’s Striped Tank Top

Dear Derm Vitamin C Hand Sanitizer | $7

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Men’s Striped Tank Top | $6

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Anthropologie Tech Organizer | $17

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Urban Decay “Troublemaker” Eyeshadow Kit | $10

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
French Connection “Tours” Sneaker | $34

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Tommy Bahama Linen Shorts | $24

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Chinese Laundry Jump Mule | $23

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
You can check out the rest of Nordstrom Rack’s clearance sale here.

