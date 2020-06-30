It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Here Are Our Favorite Picks From The Ella Paradis 55% Off Sale

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise | $104 | Ella Paradis | Promo code WORK Satisfyer Pro 2 | $52 | Ella Paradis | Promo code WORK Wand-er Woman | $48 | Ella Paradis | Promo code WORK
Lelo Sona 2 Cruise | $104 | Ella Paradis | Promo code WORK
Satisfyer Pro 2 | $52 | Ella Paradis | Promo code WORK
Wand-er Woman | $48 | Ella Paradis | Promo code WORK

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ella Paradis is experiencing fulfillment delays for some products. If you have any issues, make sure to contact their customer service page for any help.

So Ella Paradis is having a sale, and select vibrators and sex toys are up to 50% off! Do you know what that means? Toe-curling orgasms for days and days if you choose to indulge. Some of Kinja Deals’ favorite picks are the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise, which adaptively knows how much pressure to place on your clitoris, the Satisfyer Pro 2, which imitates oral sex for vaginas, which is amazing! And a classic magic wand called the Wand-er Woman, that is not for beginners. I would go ahead and hop on this deal before it’s gone and don’t forget to type in “WORK” at checkout!

