Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance | $37 | Amazon
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance BR30 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Flood Light | $42 | Amazon
Philips Hue White 2-Bulb Starter Kit | $55 | Amazon
Philips Hue White 4-Pack | $40 | Amazon
Philips Hue White Ambiance 2-Pack | $35 | Amazon
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Plus | $65 | Amazon
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance E12 Decorative Candle 40W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb | $35 | Amazon
Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable Dimmable LED Smart Light | $63 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re starting your Philips Hue collection or just adding some extra bulbs and accessories, Prime Day is chock full of great deals. Just note that some of them won’t show the discount until you get to checkout.