It wouldn’t be Prime Day without all-time low prices on some Anker products, and you’ve got a lot to choose from today across a variety of categories.



Highlights

The cult-favorite PowerCore Fusion is on sale for the first time in awhile, and for the best price ever. It combines a 5,000mAh battery pack and a wall charger with fold-up prongs into the ultimate travel charger.

If you own an iPhone, do yourself a favor and grab a PowerLine II 6' Lightning cable for $10 with promo code KINJA476. It’s extremely durable, and if it does somehow break, it comes with a lifetime warranty. That code is good on all four colors.

Prime Day also brings the first ever deal on Anker’s SoundCore Infini mini sound bar. At 21" and two channels, it’s probably not what you’d want for your main home theater, but it’d be great for a bedroom TV. Just use code KINSDC71 to get it for $66.

If you still haven’t gotten yourself a robotic vacuum, the ultra-popular RoboVac 11 is on sale as well for just $160. In my testing, it worked as well as a Roomba, but was significantly quieter.

Summer is made for outdoor movie watching, and both of Anker’s battery powered projectors are on sale. The soda can-sized Nebula Capsule is just $266 with promo code 7CAPSULE. Or, for $399 with promo code NEBULAKJ, you can get the 720p Nebula Mars II, which is three times as bright as the capsule, but still runs for four hours on a charge.

Of course, these highlights are just scratching the surface. Here are the rest of the Anker deals we know about today, sorted by category:

