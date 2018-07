Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart has the NES Classic in stock right now, with a catch. You’ll pay $20 more than MSRP, but you’ll get a 10,000mAh Pokéball USB power bank with it, which as far as mandatory toss-ins go is actually pretty cool. I’m seeing delivery or in-store pickup dates of July 26 here.



Don’t care for the Pokéball? GameStop still has the console “in stock” for $60, with shipping (not delivery) by July 27.