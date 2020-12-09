Herb Lovers, The AeroGarden Harvest Is 33% Off

AeroGarden Harvest Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

AeroGarden Harvest | $100 | Bed, Bath, & Beyond



As a holiday deal, Bed, Bath, & Beyond has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest. For a decent $100, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

