Senior dogs (and little ones) require a bit of extra care around the house. Owners have to be more mindful of the fact jumping on and off the couch and bed can be tough on their joints. If your dog has been struggling to get up on the couch for your Netflix binges, you’re going to want to check out these pet stairs on Amazon that are $10 off right now.

You will often see a lot of truly hideous stairs on Amazon, but these Zinus Easy Pet Stairs are actually pretty easy on the eye. If you’ve wanted to get stairs or a ramp for your dog, but didn’t know if they’d actually use them, these stairs are budget-friendly. The stairs come in sizes XS to XL, ranging between 13 and 24 inches in height.