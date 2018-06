Graphic: Erica Offutt

If it’s extra hot where you live or your furry friends have trouble cooling down, gift them one of these Furhaven gel mats, aptly named Pupsicles. They don’t require any refrigeration, but start cooling down when pressure is applied, like when your dog lays down on it.

There are a couple different colors and sizes included in the sale on Woot, so head over and check it out.