It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPC Parts

Help Your PC Handle Your Hundreds Of Open Browser Tabs With 16GB Of Colorful RAM For $64

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
168
Save
GeIL EVO X II AMD Edition 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 SDRAM | $64 | Newegg
GeIL EVO X II AMD Edition 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 SDRAM | $64 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

GeIL EVO X II AMD Edition 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 SDRAM | $64 | Newegg

My worst habit is that I like (and sometimes need) to keep tons of internet browser tabs open at a time on my PC. Unfortunately, this is pretty taxing on my computer’s RAM. Currently, I’ve only got 8GB and have been meaning to get more.

Advertisement

If you’re like me and need to upgrade, Newegg has a great deal on 16GB (two 8GB sticks) of GeIL EVO X II AMD Edition RAM today. As an added bonus, they add additional RGB lighting to your setup!

No code is necessary, but this deal is only running for a short time so act fast!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The 10 Best Deals of September 11, 2020

This Classic Faux Leather Messenger Bag Can Be Your Go-To Fall Accessory For Only $14

Sunday's Best Deals: JBL 500BT Wireless Headphones, GeIL EVOX II RAM, JACHS NY Men's Shirts, 16-Piece Wanbasion Knife Set, TaoTronics Earbuds, Wireless Phone Charging Stand, Faux Leather Messenger Bag, and More

Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition Packs Tons of Collectibles, Now $20 off on PS4