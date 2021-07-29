Max & Lily Solid Wood Twin-Size Low Loft Bed | $224 | Amazon



If it’s time to upgrade your toddlers’ sleeping space to a “big kid bed,” look no further than the Max & Lily Solid Wood Twin-Size Low Loft Bed. It’s on sale for $224, which is $96 off its regular price, so you’re saving about 30% off. This strong and stable 400-lb capacity bed lifts your munchkin off the floor with a space-saving loft design that’s like a bunk bed, but for one. It includes slatted head and footboards, and remains flush against the wall, with plenty of underbed space for storage (or to leave empty!) in crowded kid bedrooms. It also includes 14" guardrails to fit up to a standard twin size mattress, just in case your little rugrats need a bit more security at night. Throw the included ladder up on either the left or right side, and watch your kids grow up a bit more before you know it. Plus, this model is way, way cute and modern. You’ll want one of your own.