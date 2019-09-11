Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Greenies Original Regular Dog Dental Care Chews | $28 | Amazon

If your dog’s breath smells like crap, it is probably time to get their teeth looked at. You can hopefully help their halitosis issue with a giant box of Greenies Original Regular Dog Dental Care Chews. You can get the 36-pack of regular-sized treats for $28 on Amazon, which is about $6 off. These dental chews can help remove tartar and plaque from your pet’s teeth and gum line, which in turn should make their breath smell a little less.