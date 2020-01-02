It's all consuming.
Help Your Dog Get Better Breath With an $8 Box of GREENIES Chews

Ana Suarez
GREENIES TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Chews | $8 | Amazon | Clip 40% Subscribe & Save coupon
Do you love kisses from your dog, but hate their bad breath? That is the blessing and curse of having a dog. You can help them get better breath when you buy a 96-count of GREENIES TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Chews for $8. You can snag these chews for this ultra-low-cost when you clip the 40% Subscribe & Save coupon.

The TEENIE GREENIES are best for dogs between five to 15 pounds. If your dog is bigger, no need to worry, the other sizes are also all $8 (however the Teenie size is the best value, as it is $8 for 96 treats). You can get 45 petite chews for dogs between 15 to 25 pounds, 27 regular chews for dogs between 25 and 50 pounds, and 17 large treats for dogs between 50 to 100 pounds.

Just remember, when you clip a Subscribe & Save coupon, the discount is only applied to the first order. Otherwise, your discount is between 5-10%off on future orders. You can cancel Subscribe & Save orders at any time.

