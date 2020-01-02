Help Your Dog Get Better Breath With an $8 Box of GREENIES Chews

GREENIES TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Chews

Do you love kisses from your dog, but hate their bad breath? That is the blessing and curse of having a dog. You can help them get better breath when you buy a 96-count of GREENIES TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Chews for $8. You can snag these chews for this ultra-low-cost when you c lip the 40% Subscribe & Save coupon.

The TEENIE GREENIES are best for dogs between five to 15 pounds. If your dog is bigger, no need to worry, the other sizes are also all $8 (however the Teenie size is the best value, as it is $8 for 96 treats). You can get 4 5 petite chews for dogs between 15 to 25 pounds, 27 r egular chews for dogs between 25 and 50 p ounds, and 17 large treats for dogs between 50 to 100 pounds.

Just remember, when you clip a Subscribe & Save coupon, the discount is only applied to the first order. Otherwise, your discount is between 5-10%off on future orders. You can cancel Subscribe & Save orders at any time.

