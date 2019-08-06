Photo: Amazon

50% Off Your First KitNipBox | $10 | Amazon

Does your cat need to chill the F out? If you want your cat to learn how to keep themselves entertained, you can enrich their life with some new toys. Right now, you can get 50% off your first KitNipBox, for either a one-cat or multi-cat household. A single cat box includes five toys, treats, and/or other cat goodies, while the multi-cat box includes seven. If you like to support a good cause, KitNipBox donates a portion of their proceeds to shelters, rescues, and TNR (trap-neuter-release) efforts.

Just a quick reminder, this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it lasts for today only. Additionally, the 50% off discount only applies to your first KitNipBox, the next box will ship for full price.

