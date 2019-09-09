Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Pawsome Pets Automatic Cat Laser Toy | $19 | Amazon

If your cat loves to chase the Little Red Dot, but you don’t feel like actually manning a laser pointer, you’re in luck. You won’t have to lift a finger (after you set this up, that is) for your cat to have fun when you buy a Pawsome Pets Automatic Cat Laser Toy.

Advertisement

Right now, the automatic toy is $19, which is about $5 off on Amazon. It comes with three modes to keep your pet entertained: fast, slow, and random. It’ll turn off after 15 minutes, so your pet doesn’t get overstimulated.