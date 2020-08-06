Help Toad Strike Gold in Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Switch, Just $33

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Switch)| $33 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
Best Gaming Deals: The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Switch) | $33 | Amazon

Normally $40, you can now save $7 on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Nintendo Switch, a game that originally launched on Wii U, but since that console sucked, this is where you need to be.

This cheery puzzler supports cooperative fun for up to two people, and for this Switch release, Nintendo added all new stages inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

