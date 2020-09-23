It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Help This Cute Ass Dinosaur Find His Way In Yoshi's Crafted World, Now $40

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Yoshi’s Crafted World | $40 | Amazon
Yoshi’s Crafted World | $40 | Amazon

Whether young or old, Yoshi’s Crafted World can warm any heart with its charm. This puzzler-platformer for Nintendo Switch can be played with one other friend, and today, you can buy it for just $40 at Amazon.

Its fun setting and mix of new and classic Nintendo characters make this a great game to sit back and relax with. Don’t be afraid to put all your Yoshi eggs into this basket if you’re looking for something new to play.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

