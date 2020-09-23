Help This Cute Ass Dinosaur Find His Way In Yoshi's Crafted World, Now $40

Yoshi’s Crafted World | $40 | Amazon

Whether young or old, Yoshi’s Crafted World can warm any heart with its charm. This puzzler-platformer for Nintendo Switch can be played with one other friend, and today, you can buy it for just $40 at Amazon.

Its fun setting and mix of new and classic Nintendo characters make this a great game to sit back and relax with. Don’t be afraid to put all your Yoshi eggs into this basket if you’re looking for something new to play.

