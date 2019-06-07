Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

YIHONG Set of 8 Stainless Steel Metal Straws | $6 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon

If you’re looking to cut down on your single-use plastic waste, ditching plastic straws is the way to go. These straws cannot be recycled and can take 200 years to decompose in a dump. Some people don’t like paper straws since they can start to dissolve during use. Metal straws are a great alternative and are easy to clean. Right now, you can get YIHONG Set of 8 Stainless Steel Metal Straws for $6 when you clip the $2 coupon. This set has four straight straws and four tumbler straws, plus two cleaning brushes.