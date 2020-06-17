It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Help Kait Diaz Kill Gatorade Roaches in Gears 5 for $10

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Screenshot: Microsoft
I can't be the only one who's wanted to take a swig from those imulsion pools. Gears 5 on Xbox One is really good, and if you haven't had a chance to play it yet, there's no excuse not to with the game dropping to $10 at Amazon. You'll get a fun campaign, diverse multiplayer modes, and some fun cooperative horde action.

Of course, all of that pales in comparison to the fact that Dave Freakin' Batista is in the game. You haven't truly killed a locust until you've Batista Bombed his face off.

Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

