Help Kait Diaz Kill Gatorade Roaches in Gears 5 for $10

Gears 5 (Xbox One) | $10 | Amazon

I can’t be the only one who’s wanted to take a swig from those imulsion pools. Gears 5 on Xbox One is really good, and if you haven’t had a chance to play it yet, there’s no excuse not to with the game dropping to $10 at Amazon. You’ll get a fun campaign, diverse multiplayer modes, and some fun cooperative horde action.

Of course, all of that pales in comparison to the fact that Dave Freakin’ Batista is in the game. You haven’t truly killed a locust until you’ve Batista Bombed his face off.