Help Ellie Battle Her Demons In The Last of Us Part II, Now $10 off

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) | $50 | Amazon

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It garnered a mixed critical reception mostly due to its content, but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner has to have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Amazon has it for $10 off, which is the best post-launch discount we’ve seen to date.

Advertisement

In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride.