In case we haven’t mentioned it enough, bidets are great. And now, on HelloTushy’s website, you can score an attachment for as low as $80. Plus, you can take 20% off all the other accessories and attachments the company sells.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HelloTushy Drops a 20% Off Deal On Its Site, Discounting Bidets and Bidet Accessories
Share This Story
More in Kinja Deals
About the author
Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.