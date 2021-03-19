It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Hello Skincare Babes, Make It Easier to Cleanse Your Face With 50% off the Foreo Luna 2

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

50% off Foreo Luna 2 | $60 | Ulta

One of my very talented co-workers already clued you in on Ulta’s 21 days of beauty sale. Well, here’s another deal you may not want to sleep on. For a short time, you can get 50% off Foreo Luna 2, which brings the overall price down to $60. If you don’t know about Foreos or why they’re amazing for skin cleansing, I’ll give you a tiny description—it’s a battery-powered silicone cleanser with soft touchpoints to target dirt and bacteria without being too harsh on your skin. It’s completely waterproof (as it should be), so don’t be worried about getting wet and wild while you massage that cleanser into your skin while singing the new Bieber track out loud. What are you waiting for?

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

