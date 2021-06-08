Heat Your Sore Feet With Miko's Shiatsu Massager

Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager | $55 | SideDeal



Looking for the perfect addition to your home spa? This Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager is the relief your feet have been dreaming of. If you are iffy about strangers touching your delicate toes or you aren’t ready to get to a salon, this might be for you.

Advertisement

You earned a good day of pampering and getting comfy in your own home to do so all the better. This lightweight and ergonomic massage is built to relax and bring the spa vibes right to the comfort of your humble abode. The Shiatsu kneading is a professional level of deep tissue massage. It helps with stress, fatigue, pain, and anxiety. The heat option warms sore, tired soles. This massager has eighteen rotating nodes with six massager heads. Not bad for a quality item you’re saving $75 on.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.