Heat up With This $100 Power XL Smokeless Grill and Get Ready for BBQ Season

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Power XL Smokeless Grill | $100 | Wayfair

As much of the US prepare for a three-day weekend, the unofficial start of summer begins. A quintessential part of Memorial Day the cookout. But not everyone has a yard or space for a gathering off the BBQ. No worries, bring the experience indoors with Power XL’s Smokeless Grill, now 17% off.

Don’t worry about lugging around propane or chiseling burnt bits any longer. This smokeless grill has a non-stick surface for all your favorites to make mouthwatering with little to no mess. They designed this grill with the classic cross-hatch “X” marks, so each delicious item looks fresh from an authentic barbeque. This also helps distribute the heat evenly and ensures thorough cooking each use. This countertop grill was also designed to keep smoky air to a minimum, so no fear of making your home smell like Famous Dave’s. Keep all the BBQ flavor for your meats and veggies without overheating it or the room. The LED panel is easy to read and control. The removable plate makes clean up effortless. You can even pop it in the dishwasher. Get high heat within seconds of firing this up and bring that authentic char-grilled taste to every meal.

This will ship for free.

