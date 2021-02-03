Heat up Pasta the Right Way With a Two-Pack of Frigidaire Microwavable Noodle Bowls

Frigidaire Microwavable Noodle Bowls Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Frigidaire Microwavable Noodle Bowls | $20 | SideDeal



For a short time, you can get two microwavable noodle bowls from SideDeal for $20. If you’re a fan of Ramen or any kind of pasta, you know how these work — they’re designed to cook pasta, noodles, soups, and anything else with the splatter-free lids to prevent shenanigans . These babies are also freezer- and dishwasher-safe, so! If you have a craving, I’d buy em’ now.