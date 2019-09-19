Graphic: Shep McAllister

Upgrading your skillet to tri-ply can make a huge difference in the way you cook, but upgrading your stockpot should be priority number two. Since you’re mostly going to be using it when you need to boil a large quantity of liquids, the even-heating aluminum core that extends all the way up the sides can seriously speed up your recipes. This model from Cuisinart holds 12 quarts, and has never been cheaper.

