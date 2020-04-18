It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Heat It Up With a $23 Hot Plate

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
70
Save
SUNAVO Hot Plate | $23 | Amazon | Use code VH2IHBQB
SUNAVO Hot Plate | $23 | Amazon | Use code VH2IHBQB
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SUNAVO Hot Plate | $23 | Amazon | Use code VH2IHBQB

Hot plates can be used for a lot of different things. If you’re out camping, you can cook whatever you’d normally need to use a stovetop for, on a surface with controller heat. If you live in a studio apartment or dorm without a kitchen, a hot plate can help you heat up water and cook some food. It’s just helpful! Now, if you use code VH2IHBQB at checkout, you can get one of these babies for just $23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Buy 3 Years of NordVPN at 70% off, and They'll Throw an Extra Month (or Year) In Your Basket [Extended]

Cheap Battery Packs, Headphones, and More: 10 RAVPower and TaoTronics Deals You Can't Pass Up

Fill Up on Philips Shavers, Hue Lights, Toothbrushes, Air Fryers, and More—for Less

Ziploc and Pyrex Food Containers Are 36% Off Today