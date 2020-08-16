It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Hear Your Teammates and Shots Alike With Turtle Beach's $25 PS4 Headset

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
349
Save
Turtle Beach - Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset | $25 | Amazon
Turtle Beach - Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset | $25 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Turtle Beach - Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset | $25 | Amazon

I need a new PlayStation 4 headset, because of course a PC headset isn’t going to work with my gaming consoles. Nothing can be easy! I had a Turtle Beach headset a lonnngggg time ago in the age of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and that little bugger survived for years before just being incompatible with my newer technology. The Ear Force Recon 50P might be a cringey name, but I assume this headset is of the same quality, and works right out the box with your PS4 controller. It also works with the Xbox One controller with an adapter! At only $25, this seems like a solid buy.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: The Walking Dead Collection, Fashion Face Masks, Midea Dehumidifier, Converse Last Chance Sale, Satisfyer Pro 2 Vibrator, and More

Tuesday's Best Deals: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones, Tacklife T8 Jump Starter, Tide Pods, Everlane Masks, Yamazaki Home Goods, and More

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

The Best Routers for Working From Home, According to Our Friends at Gizmodo