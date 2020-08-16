Hear Your Teammates and Shots Alike With Turtle Beach's $25 PS4 Headset

Turtle Beach - Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I need a new PlayStation 4 headset, because of course a PC headset isn’t going to work with my gaming consoles. Nothing can be easy! I had a Turtle Beach headset a lonnngggg time ago in the age of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and that little bugger survived for years before just being incompatible with my newer technology. The Ear Force Recon 50P might be a cringey name, but I assume this headset is of the same quality, and works right out the box with your PS4 controller. It also works with the Xbox One controller with an adapter! At only $25, this seems like a solid buy.