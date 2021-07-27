Hear What You've Been Missing In Your Favorite Games with Panasonic's SoundSlayer Gaming Soundbar, Now $103 Off

Panasonic SoundSlayer 2.1-Channel Gaming Soundbar | $147 | Amazon



Playing your favorite games with a fantastic audio setup really can’t be beat. If you’re still relying on a headset to deliver the quality sound modern games can serve up, it might be time for an upgrade. Enter Panasonic’s SoundSlayer 2.1-Channel Gaming Soundbar, just $147 right now at Amazon. Down from $250, you’re saving $103 on a powerful 2.1-channel system that includes a built-in subwoofer as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X Virtual Audio support. With three different sound modes (FPS, RPG, and Voice Mode), you can choose your level of immersion, so you can get into the games of your choice and really hear what each one brings to the table. You deserve it, especially with such a huge slate of new titles coming out this fall — and if you bought one of the newest consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll be glad you finally have a soundbar to flex their audio capabilities with.