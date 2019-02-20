Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your car often tries to tell you things, but most can only communicate in the primitive language of check engine lights, just like how a cat can scream dozens of obscenities at you, but they all just sound like “meow.” While cat translators don’t yet exist, car ones do, and a bunch of code readers from Launch are on sale, including a basic consumer model for just $22. The more expensive models in the sale will record readings while you rev the engine, or can be updated online, but for the vast majority of people, the cheap model is all you really need at home.