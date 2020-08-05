It's all consuming.
Hear That? It's the Sound of an LG 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar for Almost Half the Going Rate at Newegg

Gabe Carey
Image: LG
Today only, you can take home a 5.1.2-channel soundbar from LG featuring Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, and immersive high-res audio for $679. While spending more than half a grand on a sound system is nothing to scoff at, this particular model launched as recently as June and costs just under $1,200 on Amazon and Best Buy, saving you 48% over the competition. Because this is one of Newegg’s Shell Shocker deals, however, the price jumps back up tomorrow morning, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re living in a tight space that needs theatrical audio to go with these upcoming in-theater movies at home.

“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” has never sounded this good, thanks to Dolby’s impressive virtualized surround sound tech. And if you’re not impressed, you’ve 30 days to return it back to the Newegg warehouse from whence it came. But something tells me you won’t be doing that any time soon.

