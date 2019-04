Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 2-pack of Anker Soundcore Flare speakers is down to it’s lowest price ever at just $60 with exclusive promo code KINJAB3161 (and the $70 list price was actually a terrific deal on its own). They feature 360 degree audio, IP67 water resistance, and even a beat-driven ring of LED lights along the bottom, so you can really get the party going. Sounds like a great deal if you ask me.