Headphones, PlayStation 4, and TVs: The Best Sony Deals of the Day

Whether it’s a new PlayStation console or upgraded headphones, Sony probably makes something you could use right now amidst the tedium of social distancing.

Luckily, many of the company’s products are on deep discount at the moment, making it much easier to pull the trigger on a fun new gadget. Here are the best Sony bargains we’re seeing right now.

Sony’s competitor to Apple’s AirPods Pro might not be as slim or sleek, but they’re super comfortable, sound great, and have excellent noise-canceling capabilities: “The digital noise canceling in this model is simply the best I’ve encountered in any truly wireless earbuds,” wrote Gizmodo’s Adam Clark Estes in his review last summer.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds are $32 off the normal price right now, putting a wide enough gulf between them and Apple’s alternative to maybe make your decision a little easier.

During this time of social distancing, video games are one of our greatest escapes. And if you don’t have a modern game console, now’s the time to invest—you’re sure to get a lot out of it in the coming weeks and months.



Sony’s bundle gives you the core PlayStation 4 Slim model with three of its absolute greatest exclusive action games: God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us Remastered. You might be able to find the console by itself for a little bit less, but this is a steal with those games included.

If you’re eyeing a TV upgrade for your home setup, B&H has a killer deal on Sony’s X900F Series 65” 4K Smart LED TV. Right now, it’s on sale for $998, which is $500 off of the list price.



This Ultra HD set ought to give you a gorgeous picture complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support, with Sony’s TRILUMINOS Display and 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme delivering sterling sights across games, movies, and more.

Sony’s phones have always looked distinct from the competition, and lately, that means one thing: the tallest screens around. The Sony Xperia 10’s 6” screen has an enormous 21:9 aspect ratio, which gives you a towering look at whatever apps, games, and media you have in view.



While the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are budget-busting flagship phones, the Xperia 10 is a wallet-friendlier mid-range phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor—enough power for your everyday needs. It’s $50 off of the list price right now, and you can take another $50 off if you activate with a provider when buying from Best Buy.

Traveling might not be on the agenda for a while, but if you’re eager to spend some social distancing time exploring the world around you and documenting its suddenly sparse beauty, Sony has a seriously sweet camera for you.



The Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera has a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor that’s ideal for pristine shots and stellar video alike, and B&H’s bundle not only includes a 16-50mm lens, but also an accessory kit with a 64GB memory card, spare battery, and camera bag. The entire kit is $600 off of the individual list prices.

Sony has a reputation for excellent headphones, and these wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphones look to be one of the best picks on the premium end of the price scale. Amazon customers think so, at least, with a 4.6-star rating with more than 8,000 reviews.



With active noise-canceling to block out the world, up to 30 hours of battery life, and built-in Amazon Alexa support, you can really jam with Sony’s Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Right now, they’re $52 off of the list price whether you opt for black or silver.

If you have a 4K TV and/or you’re pretty serious about your console gaming, then the PlayStation 4 Pro is the version that you really want.



It plays all of the same games as the standard PS4, but this more powerful rendition is capable of running games at higher resolutions, with smoother frame rates, and with even more detail within the games themselves. You don’t get any games with this particular version, but it is $41 off of the list price right now.

If you’re not keen on the kind of fully wireless, AirPods-style earphones, then maybe Sony’s WI-XB400 Wireless In-Ear Earphones will do the trick. These Bluetooth earbuds are joined by a cable that runs behind your neck, and better yet, the buds connect magnetically so you can keep them on like a necklace if you remove them from your ears.



They have a built-in microphone for calls and last for up to 15 hours on a charge. Better yet, they’re $20 off list price right now, landing at just $38 at B&H.

Should you buy an 8K television right now? More pressingly, should you spend nearly $8,000 on a TV right now? Look, we can’t make that decision for you—but when you consider that Sony’s Z9G Master Series 8K LED TV is $5,000 off right now, that might be easier to justify.



Ripe for your wild early-adopter needs, this enormous 4320p TV has Sony’s 8K X-Reality PRO technology and is IMAX-enhanced, while the backlight master drive adjusts light levels in parts of the screen for amplified contrast.

If you’re spending a lot more time pumping rounds in foes into foes in Fortnite, Doom Eternal, or Call of Duty Warzone, then you’ll definitely want a great headset for those long gaming sessions.



Sony’s PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset is one of the best you can buy on PS4, with great comfort and ease of use, not to mention stellar sound. It’s $30 off the normal price right now, and Amazon offers it in this Rose Gold color and also a “Fortnite White” bundle that also comes with 2,000 V-Bucks and other in-game content at the same price.

Given how much time we’re all spending at home right now, it might be the time that you realize that your TV’s built-in speakers just aren’t cutting it. Luckily, you don’t need to spend a bundle to get a nice boost over the default.

Sony’s HT-S100F is an entry-level soundbar without any external surround speakers or a subwoofer, but with 120W output and a “bass reflex” design, you’ll surely hear the advantage. It’s $30 off of the list price right now.