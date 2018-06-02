Graphic: Shep McAllister

The JBL Charge 3 is our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speaker, but today, its little brother gets some time in the spotlight.



While supplies last, you can pick up the JBL Flip 3 for $60 from Amazon. Compared to the Charge 3, the Flip is smaller, quieter, and merely splashproof, rather than truly water resistant. But reviewers still say it sounds great, and like the Charge, it can pair to three devices at once so you can take turns streaming, and can connect to other JBL speakers for multi-room audio.

Just note that this deal is only available today, and it could definitely sell out early.