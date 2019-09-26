It's all consuming.
Head Back to Hawkins With a $3 Copy of Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds

Ana Suarez
If you’re anxiously awaiting season four of Stranger Things, you have quite a while before you’ll get any answers. But, you can resolve some Upside Down-related questions when you buy Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds for $3 on Kindle. It is the first official Stranger Things novel and acts as a prequel to the TV series. If you’ve ever had questions about Eleven’s mom, Terry Ives, now is your chance to get some insight.

