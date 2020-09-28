It's all consuming.
Haworthia Is Fun to Say and Today You Can Get 5 of These Succulents for Just $15

Sheilah Villari
You really love it when we find these plant deals and honestly, we do too. I’m very much a fan of succulents. As someone who can be forgetful when it comes to non-animal living things, succulents have made me feel like a competent plant momma. This five plant pack from Shop Succulents is 25% off, will do the same, and brighten any space big or small.

They ship from Amazon but are still hand-picked and fully rooted in two-inch pots from the plant experts. This pack is specifically for Haworthia succulents but they are no less hearty from the other options. They are simple to take care of and it’s easy to transfer to more decorative dwellings. It’s a painless way to bring life into a bedroom or kitchen. Shop Succulents guarantees each plant will arrive healthy and unblemished. If they get to you in any way less than satisfactory a full refund will be given or the plant(s) will be replaced.

These ship for free if you are a Prime member.

