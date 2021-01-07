Have You Ever Wanted to Sleep in a Version of Lady Gaga's Meat Dress? Today Is Your Day

Women’s Tie-Dyed Pajama Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Tie-Dyed Pajama Set | $52 | Macy’s



This ti e-d yed p ajama s et is striking, to say the least. The color choice of burgundy is an interesting one. This p olyester/rayon/spandex mess is 25% off for the rest of the day and unlike Lady Gaga’s dress, it can be washed and re worn . These jammies give new meaning to the term “ meat sweats. ” But they would be perfect for lounging after a hefty meal.

If you aren’t feeling this set there are four other options that are a bit more appealing color-wise . If cozy tie-dye is something you want to add to your slumber wear these PJ s aren’t a bad choice.

This will ship free and the sale ends tonight.

Advertisement