It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Have You Ever Wanted to Sleep in a Version of Lady Gaga's Meat Dress? Today Is Your Day

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMacy's Deals
39
Save
Women’s Tie-Dyed Pajama Set | $52 | Macy’s
Women’s Tie-Dyed Pajama Set | $52 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Tie-Dyed Pajama Set | $52 | Macy’s

This tie-dyed pajama set is striking, to say the least. The color choice of burgundy is an interesting one. This polyester/rayon/spandex mess is 25% off for the rest of the day and unlike Lady Gaga’s dress, it can be washed and reworn. These jammies give new meaning to the term “meat sweats.” But they would be perfect for lounging after a hefty meal.

If you aren’t feeling this set there are four other options that are a bit more appealing color-wise. If cozy tie-dye is something you want to add to your slumber wear these PJs aren’t a bad choice.

This will ship free and the sale ends tonight.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
RAVPower MagSafe Charger
RAVPower MagSafe Charger
Use the promo code KJEH28AR
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter