Have You Ever Wanted a Chicken Nugget Phone Case? Now Is Your Chance to Snag One for 40% Off at Society6

40% off Tech, Office, and Posters | Society6



These Society6 sales are wonderful because their products are beautifully made, you’re getting something unique, and you’re supporting an indie artist. Today take 40% off all 40% off tech gear, office supplies, posters, and tapestries.

Advertisement

I’ve been absolutely mesmerized by this “You’re the Honey Mustard to My Chicken Nuggets” iPhone case. All the tough cases are $24, which is a steal because they are incredibly durable and really protect any phone. This brilliant pattern along with these others in this list is from Meesh Design.



But why stop there if you’re a lover of all things chicky nuggie. It’s not just Grogu that enjoys a tasty six or even twelve-pack from a chosen fast food joint. (It’s Wendy’s, you’re welcome.) Create a real think piece in your living space with this Wood Wall Art. Choose from 3", 4", or 5" wooden squares to create whatever delicious illusion you’d like. The squares are half an inch thick and made of Baltic Birchwood. They are easy to hang and will definitely be a conversation started. The smallest size starts at $120 and comes with twelve squares to assmeble.

And why hog all love to yourself. Spread the brilliance of nuggs drenched in honey mustard with this five-pack of wrapping paper. With the discount, it’s only $7, and the best part is you can use it for any occasion. Happy Mother’s Day, didn’t you know chicken nuggets are the new leopard print, mom?!