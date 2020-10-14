Have the Ultimate Disney Night With This Colorbrain Board Game Now Just $11

Disney Colorbrain Board Game Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Disney Colorbrain Board Game | $11 | Amazon

Are you and your fam mad Disney fans? Are you a Disney adult still not ready to head to the parks ? Well, bring all that love and knowledge to the Disney Colorbrain Board Game. It’s 44 % off today and will make a great addition to a family fun night.

Make it pink , make it blue? The game will heavily test your color familiarity with all things from the house of mouse. You’ll get eleven color cards to answer the questions and the first team to ten correct answers wins. Pretty simple, I mean it’s simple if you know what color Elsa’s eyes are? Even I can’t help with that one. There are 250 questions to show your epic trivia skills on animated tones and tints. You can form up to four teams for a fun time of facts on hues from Snow White to Toy Story .

