Have you ever made a pot of rice and realized that you made enough to feed 20 people? Yeah, we’ve all been there. If you cook rice every week but hate tossing out leftovers, it is time to get a rice cooker. The Dash Mini Rice Cooker in Aqua is $17 and will stop you from wasting food. It comes with a nonstick pot so you won’t have that dread stuck-on rice issue when you’re cleaning up after you cook.