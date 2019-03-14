Want $3 to spend on Amazon for free? Just visit this page, click the “Borrow Your First Book” button to jump to Amazon’s Prime Reading library, then pick any book or magazine to add to your library. They’re all free, and once you “borrow” one, you’ll receive an email confirming that a $3 Amazon credit has been added to your account within 24-48 hours. Easy peasy.
Have Prime? Click Two Buttons To Get a FREE $3 Amazon Credit.
