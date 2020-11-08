Have Peace of Mind and Fresh Air With Up to 51% Off Car Jump Starters, Tire Inflators, and Air Purifiers

TACKLIFE 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter | $63 | Amazon Gold Box

TACKLIFE X1 Handheld Rechargeable Cordless Tire Inflator | $35 | Amazon

ZERLA Car Ionic Air Purifier | $16 | Amazon | Promo code SN2MUM3X

There are certain items that can bring you peace of mind on the road— and lucky for you there are some great deals on some of these essential items that can help you feel prepared ( and maybe help you breathe easier, too) .

Advertisement

Of course, you know a car jump starter is the kind of thing that increases infinitely in value as soon as you need it. Maybe the best deal of the Tacklife Amazon Gold Box/Holiday Dash limited-time deal today is the TACKLIFE 2000A peak car jump starter for 43% off, bringing it down to $63. There are several other options for jump starters on a fantastic discount though if this is not quite a fit for your budget or automobile.

Advertisement

With the winter coming, I find that I need to inflate my tires more often in the cold weather months and I’d like to be prepared. This TACKLIFE X1 handheld tire inflator is both rechargeable and cordless, and can make this more frequent obligation happen more conveniently (and sanitarily) than using a gas station’s air pump. Plus, it’s only $35 today because of the special holiday deal. There are some even cheaper options as well. This TACKLIFE ACP1B 12V DC digital tire inflator is 51% off today ($24).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, while you’re putting fresh air in your tires, you might want to consider some fresh air for your car or truck’s cabin, too. You can get this ZERLA car ionic air purifier which releases ozone and negative ions, killing/removing irritants and foul odors, like bacteria, smoke, pollen, and dust, and leaving a pleasant aroma behind. You just have to plug it into your car’s lighter plug, and it even provides USBs for you.

Many of the reviews are positive, and you can get it for just $16 right now with promo code SN2MUM3X. If you want something a little heavier duty that could still work well for your car, promo code KITK6A2E will get you 40% off this anion air purifier, and you can also clip a $5 coupon on the page, bringing it down to $55. These promo codes are only valid through November 13.

Advertisement