Have Movie Night at Your Place With This $190 39" Smart TV

Insignia 39" LED HD Smart Fire TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Insignia 39" LED HD Smart Fire TV | $190 | Amazon

Summer blockbusters are a thing again— but after you remember how expensive movie theaters are, you’re going to be looking for some good deals to make up for that expense. Why not have movie night at your place instead by spending that movie theatre snack money on this Insignia 39" LED HD Smart Fire TV? It’s just $190 today at Amazon.

This is a Fire TV, so it comes out of the box ready to go with the top streaming apps already installed. What’s more, you can control the TV through your voice— all you have to do is press the microphone button on your remote and give a command to Alexa to launch apps, search for shows, play music, and more.

This 24% off deal might not last, so get it while you can! This item ships for free.