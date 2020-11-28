Have Home Surveillance 24/7 With The Reolink Argus Wireless Camera w/ Solar Panel at 38% Off

Reolink Argus PT w/ Solar Panel $112 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Security is always a priority for your home, but you want to make sure that whatever you buy, its reliable, and it can operate by itself if the electrics were to fail.

The Reolink Argus operates on solar power, enabling it to work 24/7 and not make a dent in the electric bill. It records in 1080p, with detailed night-vision, and can turn 355 degrees to cover whatever area it needs to.

There is also an app included, so you can check the area of your home whenever you wish. It also stores the past 7 days of footage in the cloud, but you can insert a microSD card as well if you wish.