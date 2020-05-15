It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Have Couple's Sexy Time With a Hard-To-Resist Vibrator Bundle

Ignacia
Couples Sex Toy Bundle | $49 | Ella Paradis
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

If we’ve learned one thing from quarantine, it’s that our urges don’t stop even though a pandemic is currently going on. Luckily for you, I have a solution. For a low $49, you bae can get your hands on a couples’ sex toy bundle that includes a g-spot vibe and a masturbation sleeve for anyone with a penis, as well as sex tarot cards and a power bank to keep everything charged up and ready to go (and get off). Grab this deal and climax again and again!

