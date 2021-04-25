Have Boiling Water Ready In a Snap With 39% Off a Hommak Electric Kettle

Hommak 1.7L Electric Kettle RJQVV6MS Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Hommak 1.7L Electric Kettle | $20 | Amazon | Promo code RJQVV6MS

If you don’t have an electric kettle, you should check out today’s kitchen deal: a Hommak 1.7L electric kettle for just $20 (a 39% discount) when you add promo code RJQVV6MS at checkout.

I have an electric kettle and I use it for everything from making ramen to tea and oatmeal. I also love to use it for sterilizing dishes, and it’s just really nice to be able to have almost 2L of hot water in a few minutes!

Seriously, once you have it on hand you’ll realize how often you’re in need of hot water! Grab it while the deal lasts— Sunday is the last day the promo code will work.