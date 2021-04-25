It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Have Boiling Water Ready In a Snap With 39% Off a Hommak Electric Kettle

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
Hommak 1.7L Electric Kettle | $20 | Amazon | Promo code RJQVV6MS
Hommak 1.7L Electric Kettle | $20 | Amazon | Promo code RJQVV6MS
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Hommak 1.7L Electric Kettle | $20 | Amazon | Promo code RJQVV6MS

If you don’t have an electric kettle, you should check out today’s kitchen deal: a Hommak 1.7L electric kettle for just $20 (a 39% discount) when you add promo code RJQVV6MS at checkout.

Advertisement

I have an electric kettle and I use it for everything from making ramen to tea and oatmeal. I also love to use it for sterilizing dishes, and it’s just really nice to be able to have almost 2L of hot water in a few minutes!

Seriously, once you have it on hand you’ll realize how often you’re in need of hot water! Grab it while the deal lasts— Sunday is the last day the promo code will work.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer