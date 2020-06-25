It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Have an Afternoon Delight With This Ella Paradis Sizzlin' Summer Vibrator Bundle

Ella Paradis Sizzlin Summer Vibrator Bundle | $49 | Ella Paradis

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ella Paradis is experiencing fulfillment delays for some products. If you have any issues, make sure to contact their customer service page for any help.

It’s summertime and the living is easy. You can make it easier with this Ella Paradis sizzlin’ summer bundle. It includes two vibrators and a tube of Lelo lube for a sexy $49. Those long summer days can be spent by having orgasm after orgasm, because who doesn’t approve of a little afternoon delight?! Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

