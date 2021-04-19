Have a Totally Chill, Pre-Celebration of 4/20 With 30% off Sunday Scaries CBD Oil

30% off Sunday Scaries CBD Oil 420 Photo : Sunday Scaries

Here in New York State, marijuana has been totally legalized, so the weed fandom can openly rejoice and indulge in that sweet, sweet THC. If weed is still ILLEGAL in your state (bummer), or you don’t feel like getting completely stoned on the weekend, you can still participate in the most popular plant, ever.

From now until the rest of the week, Sunday Scaries is offering 30% off sitewide in celebration of Stoner’s Christmas. One of the products I’m personally stoked about is CBD Tincture oil. Only $48 after the promo code 420, you can drop a couple of fruit punch-flavored CBD Oil under your tongue and feel the relaxation go through your body shortly after. I’ve personally tried it out and while it does not compare to the high of THC at all, the sense of calm you’ll receive definitely does. I don’t know what you’re waiting for—grab it while it’s hot!