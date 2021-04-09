Have a Spring Fling With Yourself and Take 20% off Anything at Bellesa

20% off Sitewide Spring Sale SPRING20 Image : Bellesa

Spring is all about renewal, rebirth, and growth. Our pals at Bellesa know that and want to encourage you to get sprung on yourself. Celebrate better weather and sunshine with a new treat for yourself. Save 20% off on anything on the site and embrace rising temperatures, flowers blooming, and you.

The Dea is a staff favorite and a killer dual vibe . Created with the maximum pleasure of both the G-spot and the clit in mind, this is an actual deity on earth. What better way to get in touch with yourself and the planet. It’s ergonomic and blends it all together in a rhythmic fashion. Keep in touch with yourself, take a real journey of relaxation and discovery.

If you love to keep your affairs internal, then your love the Aurora. Soft, sleek, and powerful. Just one button gets it going to push all yours. This is a great beginner vibe, so great for first-timers. It’s a best seller for a reason.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the previously mentioned Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

